Border Patrol agent stabbed; migrant assailant shot and killed, CBP says

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — An Arizona Border Patrol agent shot and killed an undocumented immigrant who stabbed him several times.

The agent was on foot patrol about 7 p.m. Tuesday near Nogales when he encountered a group of individuals.

One of the individuals allegedly attacked the agent with a knife and stabbed the agent several times, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release. The agent shot and killed the assailant.

A CBP helicopter flew the agent to the Nogales airport, where a medevac was waiting for him. The agent was ultimately he was flown to a hospital in Tucson, Arizona, where and treated for his wounds and later released from the hospital.

In a statement, CBP said the FBI, CBP Office of Professional Responsibility, DHS Office of Inspector General, and Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, with the FBI serving as the lead federal agency for the investigation of this incident.