Boo Mitchell says he’s thankful for support after son’s shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphian and Grammy Award winner Lawrence “Boo” Mitchell shared words of thanks to the community Friday after the devastating news that his son was shot last weekend.

Mitchell’s son, 26-year-old Elijah Lewis, is still in the hospital, but out of the intensive care unit.

“We’re praying for a miracle, and we believe that, so that’s what we’re standing on, is faith,” Mitchell said.

Glenn Smith

Police say the suspect, Glenn Smith, was waiting at Lewis’ girlfriend’s home in Cordova on Saturday night. When the Lewis and his girlfriend arrived home, they noticed the blinds move, so they went inside to check it out.

That’s when Lewis was shot in the back.

Mitchell said he’s thankful for all of the prayers and support from Memphis and around the globe.

He said his son is conscious and talking, and the next step will be getting his strength back.

A Gofundme account has been set up to help pay for medical expenses.

Smith is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated burglary.

Boo Mitchell won a Grammy in 2016 for “Uptown Funk” by Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson, which was recorded at Mitchell’s Royal Studio in Memphis.Mitchell received a Grammy in 2016 for “Uptown Funk.”