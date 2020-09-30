Bonnaroo announces third postponement, will take place September 2021

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WATE) – The coronavirus pandemic has already forced changes to next year’s Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

The 2021 dates for one of America’s most popular music festival have been pushed back. Next year’s festival is now set to happen September 2-5 at Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tennessee.

The original dates for Bonnaroo 2021 have changed. Bonnaroo will now take place on Sept. 2-5, 2021. Stay tuned for info on lineup, camping + more. We encourage you to rollover your tickets to the new dates, but refunds will be available for those who cannot attend. pic.twitter.com/i78MnMITdY — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) September 29, 2020

2020 Bonnaroo ticketholders will receive an email with information on how to roll over tickets to 2021 or request a refund. The deadline to request a refund is October 31 at 11:59 p.m.

R&B star Lizzo was set to make history this year as the first-ever female headliner in the 17-year history of the festival. Bonnaroo had announced their earliest ever sell-out in late February.