Bolivar veteran happy to see 100 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Birthdays are something all of us look forward to every year. But when you’ve been around for 100 of them, it calls for a milestone of a celebration even during the middle of a worldwide pandemic.

Frank Zaller’s done a lot of things in his life, but Thursday he did his first Zoom interview. The longtime Bolivar, Tennessee resident turns 100 this Saturday.

“I think it’s wonderful. I even got a free haircut for nothing today,” Zaller said.

That free haircut was just the beginning for the World War II and Korean War veteran.

There was a proclamation from U.S. Congressman Mark Green, a special birthday message from U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Saturday, the whole town plans a parade right past his downtown Bolivar home.

“The accolades that they presented me with are beautiful,” he said.

Zaller retired with 27 years as a medic in the Navy and earned a second retirement from the state after serving as the assistant commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Mental Health.

“Here I am today, a hundred years. Who would have dreamed when I grew up in the poverty of the Great Depression that I would be sitting here today?” he asked.

Zaller said his secret to a long life is that he’s always been faithful to his church.

“That was always primary in my life, my faith in God,” he said.

He is the proud father of seven children, 18 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

There was a very large surprise party planned for him until COVID hit. More than 60 members of the family and friends were coming to Bolivar to celebrate with him.

Zaller still lives in his own home and, before COVID, you’d see him in church every Sunday.