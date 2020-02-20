Bojangles making Mid-South return in DeSoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — On the heels of WREG confirming the rumor of Chick-fil-A coming to West Memphis, another popular chicken chain is making a return to the Mid-South.

DeSoto County is getting a Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits restaurant.

Construction is currently underway on Goodman Road in Horn Lake near Starbucks and Zaxby’s.

There’s no word yet on when the restaurant will open, but signage at the spot says Bojangles is hiring.

More than 20 years ago, the chain had restaurants in the Memphis area. The Horn Lake location will mark Bojangles’ return to the Mid-South.