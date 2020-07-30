Bojangles’ grand opening causes traffic jam in Horn Lake

HORN LAKE, Miss. — Bojangles’ opened its doors in Horn Lake on Tuesday, and the long lines are causing major traffic jams.

“In order for a preacher to live, a chicken got to die!” said Anthony Paulette who, just like many people waiting at the restaurant, said they have no problem with the long lines.

“We didn’t have anything else to do today. So, we decided that we would sit in the line which is what we did and we here we are,” said Cheryl Perry, another Bojangles’ customer.

Bojangles’ Famous Chicken N’ Biscuits migrated its way back to the Mid-South after more than 20 years, and word traveled fast as cars lined up on Goodman Road.

Customers say they’ve been waiting for more than hour to get their hands on the Bojangles’ chicken and biscuits.

It’s these wait times that are causing serious congestion on the roadways.

The line stretched around the block Thursday at the new Bojangles in Horn Lake.

Store owner Ketan Patel says they are trying different methods to shorten the lines, to not only eliminate traffic but to not inconvenience neighboring businesses.

“I apologize to everybody who is feeling the inconvenience right now just because we opened up,” Patel said.

Patel says the main reason the wait times are so long is because many customers are making multiple orders at one time.

He says after working three years to bring the butter biscuits and crispy chicken to the Mid-South, he’s thankful for the support but needs the community’s help to control the traffic.

“We are not going anywhere. Look at this support. Looks like some more Bojangles’ coming to the Memphis area,” Patel said.

Patel says he’s not discouraging people from coming out, but he’s asking people to wait a few days until the hype goes down to help decrease traffic.