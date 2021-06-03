Boil water notice issued for Como, Mississippi

COMO, Miss. — The town of Como in Panola County, Mississippi, has issued a boil water notice for its residents.

According to the Mississippi State Health Department, water system officials notified the health department of a “system-wide pressure loss” due to a power outage caused by a blown transformer.

The boil water notice affects 1,279 customers. The state health departments says officials will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.

You can click here for more information on boil water notices issued by the state health department.

The state health department has issued guidelines to follow:

DO NOT

Do not drink tap water while the water system is under a boil water advisory.

Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system.

Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water. Freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria.

Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.

DO

Wash your dishes in boiled water, or use paper plates for the next few days.

Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water from grocery store sprayers.

Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.

Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.

Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.

AND REMEMBER:

Properly chlorinated water in swimming pools is safe.

Fish in aquariums are not affected.

Bringing water to a rolling boil for one minute will inactivate all major types of harmful bacteria.