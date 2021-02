HELENA, Ark. — The mayor of Helena-West Helena announced on Saturday the boil ordered was lifted for water users in Helena, Arkansas.

Boil Order Lifted for Helena Water Users effective immediately. West Helena has not been on a boil order. All HWH Water Customers, except those with individual problems on their property, now have water, and it is confirmed by three individual tests, as safe for consumption. TY pic.twitter.com/GY6RVbZ95I — Kevin Smith Mayor (@KevinSm42044907) February 27, 2021

According to the mayor, West Helena has not been on a boil order. He said all HWH Water Customers, except those with individual problems on their property, now have water, and it is confirmed by three individual tests, as safe for consumption.