Body of missing boater found on Tennessee River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A body of one of the people who went missing while boating on the Tennessee River in late February has been found.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s Facebook page, the body was found Tuesday afternoon near the Shiloh National Military Park on the river.

The body has been brought to medical examiner’s office in Memphis for an autopsy and identification.

The search started after a stratos boat with 43-year-old Kenneth Driver and two 15-year-old boys was last seen in a picture above the dam on February 22. The three were first reported missing on February 23 after they didn’t return from an Obion County club bass tournament.