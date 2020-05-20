Body found on LA beach identified as WWE pro Shad Gaspard

Professional wrestler/actor Shad Gaspard attends the 11th annual Fighters Only World MMA Awards at Palms Casino Resort on July 3, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Police Department says a body found on Venice Beach is that of former World Wrestling Entertainment pro Shad Gaspard.

On Wednesday, officers were flagged down by a citizen reporting that a body had washed ashore. The department says the body was identified and next-of-kin notified.

Gaspard, 39, was at the newly reopened Marina Del Rey Beach in Venice on Sunday. He was swimming about 50 yards from shore, Los Angeles police said.

“When last seen by the lifeguard, a wave had crashed over Mr. Shad Gaspard and he was swept out to sea,” the department said.

Gaspard’s 10-year-old son was rescued and several other swimmers made it out of the water.

Gaspard is best known for being a member of the wrestling team Cryme Tyme with fellow WWE star JTG, which debuted in 2006.

After leaving WWE in 2010, he pursued an acting career and has appeared in the films “Think Like a Man Too” and “The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time,” according to IMDb.