Body found inside burned car in South Memphis

This was all that remained Saturday of a car that exploded on Bruce Street the night before. A man was found dead inside.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was discovered dead inside a burned vehicle in South Memphis around midnight on Saturday, minutes after Christmas and a day after a vehicle explosion rocked Nashville.

First responders put out the fire and discovered a body inside on Bruce Street near Park Avenue.

One neighbor, who did not want to go on camera, says he first heard a loud bang, then saw an ambulance. Neighbors said the car was fully engulfed in flames.

It wasn’t until after fire crews put out the flames that the gruesome discovery was made.

The victim has not been identified. The cause of the fire is not yet known and investigators haven’t said whether they suspect foul play.



