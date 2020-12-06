Body found in the Nonconnah Creek near Collierville, police say

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Collierville Police said a body was found in the Nonconnah Creek just south of Highway 385, west of Houston Levee Road, Sunday afternoon.

According to an official with the Collierville Police Department, the body is believed to be Kevin Mercado, but the identity must be confirmed by the Medical Examiner. CPD said Mr. Mercado was missing since a traffic crash that occurred on December 2nd.

Collierville Police said this is an ongoing investigation and no further details can be released at this time.