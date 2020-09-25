Body found in SUV in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a body was found in a SUV in Midtown Friday afternoon.

Police were called to the area of Tutwiler and Montgomery at around 3:29 PM.

Police say an unresponsive man was found inside of a silver SUV parked in front of a house. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Memphis Police say this is an ongoing death investigation.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

