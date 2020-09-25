MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a body was found in a SUV in Midtown Friday afternoon.
Police were called to the area of Tutwiler and Montgomery at around 3:29 PM.
Police say an unresponsive man was found inside of a silver SUV parked in front of a house. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Memphis Police say this is an ongoing death investigation.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
- Spanish, Baroque-Pueblo architectural influence seen throughout the Southwest
- Motorcyclist killed in southeast Memphis crash
- Body found in SUV in Midtown
- Germantown family remembers son’s miracle at Le Bonheur
- HHS secretary touts Trump’s health care plan while Democrats say there’s nothing in it