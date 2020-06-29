Body found in Loosahatchie River identified as missing 15-year-old

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The body found in the Loosahatchie River several days ago has been positively identified as 15-year-old Prince Stewart.

Officials say the teen was with friends on the morning on June 18 by the Loosahatchie River near Millington Road when he ended up in the water. He was trying to save a friend from drowning.

They searched all day and stopped when it got too dark. Then, when they resumed Friday, authorities said they found a body in the area around 11 a.m.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office announced the positive identification on Monday.

