Body found in lake ID’d as former Mississippi State player

TUPELO, Miss. — Officials in Mississippi have identified the body found floating in a lake as a former Mississippi State University football player.

News outlets report 27-year-old Philemon Jones was identified Wednesday just days after his body was found Monday in a lake in Lee County.

The coroner’s office hasn’t determined his official cause of death. Authorities said no foul play is suspected.

Jones had been reported missing after family members say they hadn’t heard from him since Jan. 20.

Jones played for the Mississippi State football team from 2011 and 2014. He started in 27 career games and played in 45.