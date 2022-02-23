MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police and firefighters responding to a wreck in South Memphis on Wednesday morning say they found a body inside a burning vehicle.

The vehicle was found under the Airways Boulevard overpass on Carnes. It appeared to be an SUV.

Police said once the fire was extinguished, they located a body inside. The person inside was pronounced dead.

Police currently have the area blocked off as this is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, please call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.