SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County authorities are investigating after a body was discovered along I-40 near Arlington on Wednesday.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the body was discovered around 12:30 in a wooded area along I-40 near Exit 24/25.

Authorities did not say whether they believe foul play was involved. If you know anything about this case, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.