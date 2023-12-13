MEMPHIS – A true coaching legend is hanging up his whistle.

Bobby Alston, who has spent the last 47 years roaming the sidelines out at Memphis University School, has announced his retirement.

Alston has led the Owls football program to four state titles. Four championships over a six year stretch from 2004 to 2009.

The ’08 and ’09 teams went back to back.

Undefeated both times.

All part of a 28-game winning streak.

All part of his 213 career wins.

He also finished runner-up… another four times.

What many people don’t know is that Alston also led the MUS track and field teams to five state championships while also serving as the school’s athletic director.

Alston steps away on December 31st.