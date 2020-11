MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several boats were destroyed by fire at the Mud Island marina in the Wolf River harbor Saturday morning.

Fire officials say they received their first report around 7 a.m. Smoke could be seen rising from the harbor from all over downtown.

The Memphis Fire Department said at least one of the boats was a total loss. No injuries were reported, and the boats were empty.

DESTROYED! At least one of the three boats that caught fire, is a complete loss! @MEM_Fire says there were no injuries! More @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/zD5rbgSKF0 — Jerrita Patterson (@JerritaP_OnTv) November 7, 2020