MPD released these photos of a grey or silver BMW 3-series and two men they say took $40 from the victims on Cherry Road.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A BMW driver and an accomplice got away with $40 after they demanded money from another driver who bumped the car in a parking lot, Memphis police said.

Around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, police said a light blue or grey BMW 3-series sedan was stopped for no reason in the middle of a parking lot in the 1500 block of Cherry Road south of Quince.

The victims were backing their car out of a space and didn’t see the BMW behind them. The two cars bumped at low speed, causing no obvious damage.

That’s when police say the driver of the BMW got out of his car with a black gun in his right hand. He approached the victims and demanded money. Another armed man on foot soon joined the driver.

They wouldn’t let the victims leave until they gave the gunmen $40, police said.

Police are looking for the BMW. They say it has slight damage to the rear bumper and a paper tag.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.