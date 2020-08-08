Blytheville Police launch feature that allows residents to send video evidence

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — The Blytheville Police Department has launched a new feature that allows residents to upload video footage from their security cameras to the city’s website.
Blytheville Police announced the new feature in a Facebook post Friday.
“Home and Business Security Video is becoming more and more popular. Providing this video to Police in a timely manner is important,” the police department said.
You can click here to learn more about the police department’s new feature.
