Blytheville Police launch feature that allows residents to send video evidence

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — The Blytheville Police Department has launched a new feature that allows residents to upload video footage from their security cameras to the city’s website.

Blytheville Police announced the new feature in a Facebook post Friday.

“Home and Business Security Video is becoming more and more popular. Providing this video to Police in a timely manner is important,” the police department said.

You can click here to learn more about the police department’s new feature.