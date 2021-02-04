Blytheville Police investigating murder at Housing Authority

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — Blytheville Police are looking for the person responsible for the murder of a man at the city’s housing authority.

Police say the body of Bennie Mosley, 56, was found dead inside his apartment in the 300 block of South Division Street at around 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators said Mosley died as a result of an assault but have not released any other details.

So far, police have not released any suspect information.

If you have any information about the case you are urged to call Blytheville Police at (870) 763-4411.