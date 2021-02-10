Blytheville, Dyersburg areas prepare for icy conditions

Shoppers in Blytheville were loading up on groceries Wednesday morning ahead of possible ice.

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — Crews in Blytheville and Dyersburg are busy preparing for Wednesday night’s ice storm warning.

For days, WREG’s Weather Experts have predicted a chilling wintery mix is expected to hit parts of the Mid-South, potentially hitting hardest in parts of northeast Arkansas and northwest Tennessee.

City crews across the region have been steadily doing their part to keep the roads safe, even encouraging residents to stay home.

“If you don’t have to get out don’t get out but if you do give yourself plenty of time to stop. Leave plenty of distance between vehicles,” said Mike McCulloch, Dyersburg Street Department superintendent. “Just pay more attention than you normally would.”

Ready or not, everyone we spoke to said they still plan on taking some precaution by slowing down on the roadways, gathering all their canned goods, and keeping the heater and blankets close by.

However, not everyone is as concerned about the possible dangerous conditions.

“I’m not a worrying type person. What comes, comes. What don’t come, don’t come,” Ronnie Fondren of Blytheville said.

Fondren says while he’s not worried about the freezing rain expected to drop down, he says his wife is making sure they’re stocked up on supplies in the event of a power outage.

Others say they aren’t surprised by the weather and say, in fact, they’ve been expecting it.

“You get used to this kind of weather in this area,” David Taber of Blytheville said. “The South is known for ice instead of really snow or anything. So, we get the bitter cold nights. People who live here should be more prepared and used to it by now.”

There are a few warming shelters in the area, specifically in Jonesboro, where the Salvation Army is keeping its facilities open around the clock.