Blytheville digs out from up to one foot of snow as more predicted Wednesday

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. – Anywhere from eight to 12 inches of snow has fallen in Blytheville since Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, and up to another six inches could fall on Wednesday.

Blytheville’s residents spent the day digging out their cars and clearing driveways.

“I looked out the door I was surprised to see all this like that,” said James Willis.

“When I came outside, it was about that deep right in front of my door there,” said Faye Martin.

ARDot plows patrolled Blytheville’s main roads while the City of Blytheville’s only plow focused on side streets. A city excavator was also at work plowing roads.

“As long as we can do it instead of it becoming a sheet of ice then we’re gonna continue to do it,” said Mayor James Sanders.

Sanders said the city hasn’t been able to apply salt brine to the roads Tuesday because the temperatures remain too cold for it to be effective.

“It creates a refreeze and makes the intersection even more hazardous,” he said.

But road conditions were far from Renee Watkins’ mind.

“I dropped some – dropped my internet thing yesterday and now I’m looking for it. I did an angel in the snow and I lost my internet thing,” said Watkins.

Sanders reported no power outages in Blytheville or water leaks, but said the city had issues with drivers following too closely behind its snow plow.

He said weather conditions will determine how road crews proceed Wednesday.