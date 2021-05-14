Bluff City Fair returns with new guidelines in place

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Bluff City Fair is back after being cancelled last year because of COVID-19. It’s one of the first major public events Shelby County has had since the pandemic began.

The fair is in the Liberty Bowl parking lot and opened Friday afternoon. Families WREG talked with were enjoying the corn dogs, funnel cakes and rides.

“Yes! Yes! It is so much better to get out of the house!” one mom said. “I’m glad things are opening back up. This is nice!”

There are some health rules in place. Everyone has their temperature checked and must wear a mask as a precaution, even though many of the county’s masking requirements will be lifted tomorrow.

Jan Hamilton is the program director for Universal Fairs.

“The community needs something to do, and at Bluff City Fair we’re here so they can come do it in a safe, fun environment,” Hamilton said.

“I’m glad that they’re doing safety precautions. Just because they’re open doesn’t mean COVID’s not out there,” one parent said.

The fair runs until May 23rd.

