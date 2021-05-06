Bluff City Fair returning to Memphis in mid-May

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In barely a week, Memphis will take another step closer to “normal” by bringing back the Bluff City Fair to Tiger Lane at the Fairgrounds.

Rides, food, games and attractions — the 2021 Bluff City Fair will offer every bit of the fair experience that visitors look forward to. COVID safety guidelines will still be in place but guests should get to enjoy the entire fair experience as they remember it.

Organizers worked with the Shelby County Health Department to set up a safe, responsible event.

“We are in the best place we have ever been during this pandemic so far,” said David Sweat, Shelby County chief of epidemiology.

Locally based Universal Fairs – founded by former Tennessee lawmaker Mark Lovell – says they worked closely with health officials to make sure all the proper precautions will be in place.

Fair-goers will have their temperatures checked and asked about COVID symptoms on their way in, and then reminded of requirements while inside.

Lovell said there will be hand sanitizers everywhere, and signage encouraging people to social distance and remember to wear their masks.

There will be loose capacity restrictions based on what events are going on at that time, but this isn’t Universal’s first rodeo — or fair.

They’ve already hosted similar events in recent months and say all three fairs they’ve put on during the pandemic showed almost no trace of COVID-19.

“Right now we’re three for three,” Lovell said. “And it’s pretty much a simple plan. Pretty much everything that the CDC pushes every day.”

The Bluff City Fair begins next Friday, May 14.