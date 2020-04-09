Blues singer Bobby Rush quarantined, tested for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Blues singer Bobby Rush is recovering from symptoms consistent with COVID-19, his manager says.

Rush has been tested for the virus, but does not yet have results from that test, his manager said. He is currently quarantined at home in Jackson, Mississippi.

His manager said Wednesday that Rush had suffered from fever, aches and a cough for about two weeks, but he’s starting to feel better in recent days.

Rush’s latest album, “Sitting on Top of the Blues,” was nominated for a Grammy this year for Best Traditional Blues Album. He performed recently on WREG’s Live At Nine.