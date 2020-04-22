Blues Music Awards to be presented during online show

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 19: Shemekia Copeland performs at ‘Across The Great Divide’ benefit concert presented by UpperWest Music Group at Ace Theatre Downtown LA on October 19, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Across the Great Divide)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Blues Music Awards will be held online next month, hosted by singer Shemekia Copeland from her living room.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based Blues Foundation said in a news release Tuesday that the awards show will be live-streamed on the foundation’s Facebook page and broadcast on its YouTube channel on May 3 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Copeland will host, nominees will contribute performances recorded in their homes, and special guests will appear during the program.

Rick Estrin and his band the Nightcats have been nominated for eight awards, including band of the year, song of the year and traditional blues artist.