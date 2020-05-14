Blue Angels pilot captures awesome cockpit video during Chicago flyover

CHICAGO (WGN) — What does Chicago look like from the cockpit of a Blue Angels jet? A pilot is sharing video from his view of Tuesday’s flyover for Chicago coronavirus frontline workers.

Taken by slot pilot U.S Navy Lt. Cmdr. James Cox, the video shows his jet in formation with others as they soared over the city. The video was prepared by Mass Communication Spc. 2nd Class Cody Hendrix.

Wednesday’s display was part of the Blue Angels initiative “America Strong,” where the group flies over cities across the country to honor first responders and essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Indianapolis and Detroit also received flyovers Wednesday.

A photographer also captured photos of the Blue Angels from the sky during Chicago’s flyover. The photos were shared on the official Blue Angels Facebook page.

“We had an incredible day of flying to salute our #HealthcareHeroes, essential workers, and all affected by COVID-19!” the post said.