Blood of Baby Joe’s father found in car, on clothing, TBI agents testify

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Blood found inside Joseph Daniels‘ vehicle and on his clothing in April 2018, was his own, agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation revealed during testimony Wednesday afternoon.

Christina Proctor, a special agent forensic scientist with the TBI took the stand on day six of the trial for Joseph Daniels, the Dickson County man charged with fatally beating his five-year-old son, Joe Clyde, in April 2018.

Joseph Daniels enters the courtroom on Day 6 of his murder trial (Photo: WKRN)

She testified investigators received presumptive positive test results indicating the presence of human blood on the center console of Joseph Daniels’ red Chevrolet Impala, as well as his hooded sweatshirt, pants and shoes.

The DNA analysis of the blood on all items traced back to Joseph Daniels with the DNA profile of Alex Nolan, his eight-year-old stepson, on the left shoe, according to Proctor.

The agent said DNA was also found on the handle of a shovel, and it traced back to Joseph Daniels. A hair was discovered on the shovel, as well, but the TBI does not test hairs.

Proctor said another wooden shovel was found to have a mixture of DNA from three people, including “Big Joe,” the father of Joseph Daniels. The other two people could not be identified, she explained.

Joe Clyde Daniels, Joseph Daniels and Krystal Daniels (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

A candy wrapper and boot collected during searches for Joe Clyde were tested, but no DNA was located on those, according to Agent Proctor.

She explained DNA from at least two people was found on a lock and key from the Daniels residence, one of which was male; however, the individuals could not be identified through testing.

Charly Castelbuono, another TBI special agent forensic scientist, testified that a pair of boots, some other cowboy boots, a rain boot, a pair of boy’s underwear and a plaid shirt were all tested in an attempt to obtain a DNA profile of Joe Clyde for the purpose of comparison.

Of the evidence collected, none of the blood could be linked to Joe Clyde, Castelbuono explained.

Joseph Daniels, Jr., the father of Joseph Daniels, sits in the courtroom on Day 6 of the trial (Photo: WKRN)

Gregg Fort with the TBI Crime Lab testified that he was called to the Daniels’ family home on April 6, 2018, to “look for any indication that something may or may not have happened.”

“When you say you were there to look for indication of what may or may not have happened, what were you looking for?” the prosecution asked.

“We were specifically there to look for staining, blood staining,” Fort explained.

Fort said he took approximately 1,200 photographs inside the Daniels home.

PROSECUTOR: “Just the general state of the living room in the house, did it appear to be picked up and vacuumed and that sort of thing?”

FORT: ‘Yeah, so it seemed to be straightened and cleaned.”

…

PROSECUTOR: “Agent Fort, were there numerous stains on the floor?”

FORT: “Yes.”

PROSECUTOR: “And on the carpet in the living room?”

FORT: “Yes.”

…

PROSECUTOR: “Is there some staining on the floor on the carpet around the coffee table?

FORT: There was, yeah.”

PROSECUTOR: “And I believe in your report, you note that there’s a possible bleach stain on the front of the coffee table?”

FORT: “Yes.”

Multiple stains on the couch and carpet tested negative for blood, Agent Fort testified.

Photos taken inside Daniels residence (Photo: WKRN)

Day six of the trial began around 8 a.m. Wednesday and wrapped up around 2:30 p.m. It will resume at 8 a.m. Thursday for day seven.

The prosecution has said they have two witnesses left to call, but it was not immediately clear how many people will testify for the defense.

The jury was chosen from a pool of people in Chattanooga, all of which the judge said had never heard the name “Baby Joe.” That jury consists of 12 jurors and four alternates, made up of ten women and six men.

Joseph Daniels (Photo: WKRN)

Joseph Daniels faces five charges, including first-degree murder and evidence tampering. He was jailed in Nashville, but has been moved to the Dickson County jail during the duration of his trial.

His wife, Krystal Daniels witnessed the fatal beating, but went to bed instead of helping her son, according to investigators. She is charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect and will be tried separately from her husband.