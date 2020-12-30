Blast at Yemen’s Aden airport as new Cabinet members land

SANAA, Yemen — Yemeni officials say an explosion has hit the airport in the southern city of Aden as a plane carrying the newly formed Cabinet landed there.
The ministers were returning to Aden after being sworn in last week as part of a reshuffle following a deal with rival southern separatists.
Yemen’s internationally recognized government has worked mostly from self-imposed exile in the Saudi capital of Riyadh during the country’s years-long civil war.
There were no immediate reports of any casualties among the government delegation but officials at the scene reported seeing body parts lying on the tarmac.
