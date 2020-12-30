Blast at Yemen’s Aden airport as new Cabinet members land

Smoke billows at the Aden Airport on December 30, 2020, after explosions rocked the Yemeni airport shortly after the arrival of a plane carrying members of a new unity government. – Explosions rocked Yemen’s Aden airport on Wednesday shortly after the arrival of a plane carrying members of a new unity government, an AFP correspondent at the scene said. “At least two explosions were heard as the cabinet members were leaving the aircraft,” the correspondent said. Yemen’s internationally recognised government and southern separatists formed a new power-sharing cabinet on December 18, and arrived in the southern city of Aden on Wednesday, days after being sworn in Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Saleh Al-OBEIDI / AFP) (Photo by SALEH AL-OBEIDI/AFP via Getty Images)

SANAA, Yemen — Yemeni officials say an explosion has hit the airport in the southern city of Aden as a plane carrying the newly formed Cabinet landed there.

The ministers were returning to Aden after being sworn in last week as part of a reshuffle following a deal with rival southern separatists.

Yemen’s internationally recognized government has worked mostly from self-imposed exile in the Saudi capital of Riyadh during the country’s years-long civil war.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties among the government delegation but officials at the scene reported seeing body parts lying on the tarmac.