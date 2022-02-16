MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee says she will no longer hold up a funding bill that would prevent a government shutdown.

She had threatened to block it because of a misunderstanding involving “crack pipes.”

Senator Blackburn vowed last week to block the bill, falsely claiming it includes money to provide free crack pipes to drug addicts.

But the senator was wrong.

The crack pipe story was a rumor spread by conservative media.

The bill provides money for “safe smoking kits” which includes overdose reversal drugs and syringe disposal containers.

The White House says the idea of providing free crack pipes was never on the table.

“What is happening here is the potential to hold up funding the government and important programs around an issue that is not an issue because we’ve been very clear that we are not providing funding for crack pipes,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

Blackburn’s office released this statement Tuesday:

“Senator Blackburn lifted her hold after she received an answer in writing from the HHS Secretary committing that no taxpayer funding will be used to fund crack pipes.”

Congress has until Friday evening to pass the spending bill in order to avoid a government shutdown.