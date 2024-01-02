MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-connected actress Carrie Burnans is recovering after a New Years crash in New York City.

Just an hour after the ball dropped in Times Square, chaos was captured on camera as a driver trying to escape police led a wild chase that left several innocent people hurt.

One of them was Bernans, who was pinned underneath a food truck. Photos posted by her mother on social media show terrible damage left to Bernan’s face, teeth and skin.

Her mother says the driver crashed into a food truck and the entire truck fell on her, knocking her unconscious. She tells us Carrie is up and alert as she battles broken teeth, broken bones and pain, recovering in a NYC hospital.

The University of Memphis graduate and actress has remained close to her hometown.

In 2018, WREG was there as Bernans flew home to visit several Shelby County schools as a star in Marvel’s “Black Panther.”

“It was so important for me to show kids no matter where you come from, you can make it,” she said at the time.

Her family says recently former Mayor Jim Strickland dedicated December 18 as Carrie Bernans Day.

You can donate to a GoFundMe here.