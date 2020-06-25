Black Lives Matter painted around Forrest grave site in city park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A city park that is the resting place for a Confederate general and early KKK leader now has a new message.

Overnight at Health Sciences Park in the Medical District — formerly known as Forrest Park — activists painted the sidewalk surrounding the graves of Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife with words Black Lives Matter.

A statue of Forrest sat above the grave site until they were removed in 2017 and returned to the Sons of Confederate Veterans last year.

Forrest was a slave trader in Memphis before the Civil War.

A plan is currently underway to remove the pedestal and the graves from the park. Forrest’s body was moved to the location from its original resting place in Elmwood Cemetery in the early 20th century.