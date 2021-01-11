Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Investigations
Problem Solvers
Coronavirus
Restaurant Report Card
Pass It On
Community Changers
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Bridging the Divide
Pass or Fail
Weather
Weather
Interactive Radar
7-Day Hourly Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather Call
On-Air
Watch Now
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live At 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Sports
The Big Game
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Contests and Fun
Video Game News
Delta Technical College Student of the Month
Royal Furniture Pro Football Challenge
Educator of the Week
Nominate An Educator of the Week
Go Jim Go!
Memphis Buy Local
JobNet3
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Jobs At WREG
Community Calendar
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
EEO report, 2019-2020
Closed captioning help
The History Of WREG-TV
Search
Search
Search
Black History Month
Black Girls Run defies the perception of Black women and exercise
Video
NBA’s first Black female CEO helped transform culture of NBA franchise
Video
Higher calling: Former NFL player helps children through ‘art activism’
Video
‘All hell broke loose’: A look at Black Wall Street
Video
Young pastry chef develops successful online bakery business
Video
More Black History Month Headlines
YearUp: Working to bridge the opportunity divide in communities of color across the U.S.
Video
Medallions aim to educate about one state’s involvement in slave trade
Video
One of nation’s youngest McDonald’s franchisees gives back to her neighborhood
Video
Bow tie business brings big-time success for young entrepreneur
Video
Black man makes his way to top of wine-making world
Video
From the bottom of the movie biz to the Oscars
Video
A lifetime shattering glass ceilings in math and science for Black women
Black California surgeon ‘walks the walk’ on virus vaccine