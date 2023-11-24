SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Millions of people across the nation are expected to cash in on those Black Friday deals.

Reports say more shoppers than ever are expected to spend roughly $960 billion this holiday season, and here in the Mid-South, retailers are hoping to pull in customers.

“Oh my gosh, my sister woke me up this morning and I’ll tell you what, she said, ‘Let’s shop’ and that’s what we’re doing,” Tammie Thedford said Friday while shopping at the Tanger Outlets in Southaven.

Black Friday deals from 50 to 70 percent off are pulling in customers who are ready to open their wallets.

Nationwide, the National Retail Federation predicts 182 million Americans are planning to shop in-store and online during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Black Friday remains the most popular day to shop with Cyber Monday coming in second.

The report says shoppers expect to spend on average $875 on gifts, decorations, food, and other seasonal items.

Aaron Crabb, marketing director with Tanger Outlets, says retailers are anticipating a large turnout.

“The top deals that are going to be showing up this weekend are going to be stores such as Pandora, which are going to be up to 40 percent off of their store, Vera Bradley, which is going to run an additional 70 percent off of their luggage, Michael Kors has an additional 25 percent off of their store,” Crabb said.

At the Under Armour store Friday morning, the line was zig-zagging through the store, but those who were in line before 10 o’clock were eligible to get a free water bottle if they made a purchase of one cent or more.

“(It’s) not as crazy as you would think,” shopper Shelby Holley said. No fighting. Pretty civilized.”

If you plan on heading out to Tanger Outlets to shop but want to avoid the crowds, Crabb says the best day to go is Sunday. Many stores will be offering the same deals.