Black elected officials remind community of upcoming election, absentee voting rules

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Black Caucus of Elected Officials met Friday to remind the community of an important election coming up, with deadlines to register and rules on eligibility for absentee voting.

“We cannot celebrate Juneteenth today in earnest without recognizing the effectiveness and necessity of voting each and every time we get that opportunity,” said County Commissioner Van Turner.

The Tennessee Secretary of State’s website states, “Pursuant to the June 4 order, if you do not wish to vote in-person due to the COVID-19 situation, you are eligible to request an absentee ballot by mail.” More information is available on the website.

“Our purpose for being here is to let our community know, remind them there is an important election coming up,” said Rep. Antonio Parkinson.

But no matter what party you favor, these rules go for everyone.

Here are the important dates:

Register to vote by July 7.

Request an absentee ballot by July 30.

The Election Commission must receive your completed ballot by Election Day on August 6.

Experts also warn people not to wait until the last minute to get any of these in, or else your vote might not be counted.

“This Juneteenth is more somber, a cause for reflection,” said Ian Randolph. “When we’re done marching, it’s important we start marching to the polls.”

Officials also want people to note if you just registered to vote for the first time and you did it online, you will have to vote in person.