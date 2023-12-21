Camden, New Jersey — Memphis native and prized 2024 five-star forward Billy Richmond III is heading to Lexington.

Richmond committing to Kentucky and former Memphis coach John Calipari on Thursday, picking the Wildcats over Penny Hardaway and the U of M among others.

Richmond played two years at East High school before transferring to Camden, New Jersey to play his final two years of high school.

The 6’5″, 200-pound forward is a consensus Top 30 player in the Class of 2024.

His father played for Calipari when the now Kentucky coach, coached the Tigers.