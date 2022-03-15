MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Tuesday, the trial for the last suspect facing charges in the Lorenzen Wright murder case will continue.

I am in court Covering trial of Billy Ray Turner in the killing of Lorenzen Wright. Opening statements will start this morning. Security tight outside the courtroom. Metal detector entry.

— April Thompson (@AThompson_WREG3) March 15, 2022

A jury was selected Monday. There are a total of seven white and eight black jurors. The 15 jurors are also split between eight females and seven males.

The jurors who will decide Billy Turner’s fate were questioned on how much they know about the murder case.

The judge already instructing them they won’t be going home anytime soon and not to watch any media about the case.

“We know that Memphis has waited 12 years for this. Lorenzen was killed in 2010 and we’re finally here on trial day,” District Attorney Hagerman said.

Turner has been in jail since 2017.