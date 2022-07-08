MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Billy Ray Turner will appear in court Friday for a sentencing hearing on his convictions in the Lorenzen Wright murder case.

Friday’s sentencing will be for charges of conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.

Turner’s lawyer John Keith Perry says his client maintains his innocence and wants to appeal the murder conviction. Perry says no testimony proved Turner planned anything or laid out any demands.

Based on the evidence, the defense says Turner is not a high risk. He had not been in legal trouble from 1992-2010.

Turner was sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree murder conviction earlier this year. He faces 15 to 20 years for each of the other two charges.

Detectives say Turner conspired with Sherra Wright, Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife, who is serving a 30-year sentence for facilitation of murder, a Class A felony that she pled guilty to in 2019.