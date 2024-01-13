MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Due to winter weather concerns in Buffalo, New York, CBS is moving the NFL Wildcard game between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers from Sunday to Monday afternoon.
The game will be broadcast Monday on channel 3 at 3:30 p.m.
You can watch WREG’s Monday afternoon newscasts on News Channel 3 anytime. That will be channel 920 on Xfinity and channel 3.2 if you have an antenna.