Bill would prohibit destroying records sought by public

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee officials would be prohibited from destroying public records that were being sought by the public under a proposal gaining traction inside the GOP-dominant Statehouse.

Senate lawmakers unanimously approved the measure Thursday. It must now clear the House chamber before it can head to the governor’s desk.

The bill was introduced earlier this year after the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported the county attorney’s office in Hamilton County destroyed the majority of the documents that were the subject of a records request submitted by the newspaper.