Bill banning residency requirements for police, firefighters moves forward in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A bill that would eliminate residency requirements for police and firefighters moved forward in Nashville.

The measure, which is sponsored by Senator Brian Kelsey of Germantown, was approved Tuesday by the State and Local Government committee. It would ban residency requirements like the one for Memphis Police that requires all officers hired after 2011 to be Shelby County residents.

The bill is supported by Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings and the Memphis Police and Memphis Fire unions.