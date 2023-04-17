MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Attention children of all ages, the biggest bounce house in America is making a stop in the Memphis this April 28-30.

The Big Bounce House announced they will be bring Ft. Bounce House to Memphis at Shelby Farms Park at the end of the month.

Created by XL Events Lab, the world’s largest bounce house is a 16,000 sq ft. inflatable structure designed with fun and play in mind. In addition, it includes the new Sports Slam which is a customized sports arena, a 900+ ft. long obstacle course called the Giant, and a space-themed wonderland called airSpace.

The event will be held Friday through Sunday, April 28-30. Tickets are on sale now for the event, starting at $22. The event is expected to sell out, and advanced tickets are encouraged.

The location will be at Shelby Farms Park on 6993 Great View Dr. N, Memphis, TN 38120 (on the intersection of Gardner Road, Farm Road, and Great View Drive North)