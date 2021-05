MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A bicyclist was killed in Nutbush after being hit by a driver Monday, Memphis Police said.

MPD said officers responded around 12:30 p.m. to a crash in the 3800 block of Bayliss where a motorist struck a man on a bicycle. The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Memphis Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.