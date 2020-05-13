Beverley Williams-Cleaves, doctor and UT professor, dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local physician Dr. Beverly Jean Williams-Cleaves died Saturday at age 77, according to a published obituary.

Williams-Cleaves was an associate professor in the endocrinology division at the University of Tennessee Health Sciences and led the endocrine outpatient clinics at the MedPlex Clinic.

She was born in Mason, Tennessee and was valedictorian at Manassas High school in 1961. She attended Howard University and received her medical degree in 1969 from the University of Tennessee Memphis.

Williams-Cleaves focused on internal medicine and served her residency at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston, before practicing for several years in San Francisco.

In Memphis, she was involved with several organizations including Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., The Society for the Arts Inc., Bluff City Medical Society, Leadership Memphis and Healthy Memphis Common Table, and was a board member of LeMoyne-Owen College and the American Diabetes Association.

She leaves behind her husband and daughter, and she was an aunt to former WREG anchor Pam Crittendon Johnson.

A visitation will be held on May 14 from 1 to 5 p.m. and funeral services will take place May 15 at 1 p.m., at Serenity Funeral Home, 1638 Sycamore View in Memphis.