Berclair residents say they are being ‘terrorized’ by group of teens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People living in one Berclair neighborhood say they are being terrorized by a group of teens. One woman spoke with WREG-TV and said she is tired of living in fear.

She does not want to be identified but recalls the night a group of young boys shot at her after she confronted one of them, accusing them of breaking into her car.

“He was hollering for them to pass him his gun because he was going to shoot this white b****,” the woman said. “He was going to kill this white b****.”

The woman added, “Well, when I saw the gun get in his hand I ran in the house and then he shot 9 times. I had to check on my kid because that’s his window right there.”

Memphis Police say the shooting happened around 1 a,m.on Tuesday at the intersection of Avon and Lynn Road. No one was injured.

The woman we spoke to says this isn’t her first run-in with the boys. She says they all live in the neighborhood and have been known to cause trouble.

“Everybody was friends at first and I don’t know what happened. They just kind of split and they started attacking every kid on the block,” the woman said.

And she’s not the only one who claims to have had issues with the kids. We spoke to several neighbors who say they’ve filed multiple police reports but the trouble hasn’t stopped.

“I just want it to be safer for the kids to come out. I don’t even like to sit on my own front porch,” the woman said.

We tried to take those concerns to two of the boy’s mother and also hear her side of the story. We were told she could be found at a friends house on a different street. But no one answered.

We reached out to Memphis Police to see if there were any arrests, but we’ve not heard back.