Bentonville Fire Captain resigns after arrest following fight with Asian man in Hot Springs

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville Fire Department Captain who was arrested on March 13 for attacking an Asian man outside Oaklawn Casino has tendered his resignation to the City of Bentonville.

According to a press release from the city of Bentonville, Captain Benjamin Snodgrass tendered his resignation on March 23. The resignation is effective immediately.

Capt. Benjamin Snodgrass, 44

Courtesy: City of Bentonville

Snodgrass was employed with the city since March of 2007. He expressed regret and an apology for any embarrassment to his family, fellow firefighters, friends, and the City of Bentonville, according to the press release.

Snodgrass was charged with misdemeanor battery and public intoxication for the altercation.

After the fight, the victim contacted the Hot Springs Police Department. Officers attempted to talk with Snodgrass, however, he wasn’t speaking in clear sentences.

When officers arrived at the scene, the victim was found with a red mark below his left eye, his shirt to be ripped, and a scratch on his right knee.

Snodgrass was heard multiple times saying, “I don’t know guys, I’m hammered.” Police asked what happened between the two males and Snodgrass admitted he confronted the victim about not being American, but stated nothing happened.

Bodycam footage is shown below of the arrest. Disclaimer: viewer discretion is advised due to the use of profanity.

Officers observed Snodgrass to have blood on his left earlobe, blood on his lips, and redness to both of his knuckles, according to a police report.

He has since been released from the Garland County Jail on March 14 after posting a $1,500 bond.

On March 19, the victim filed a no-contact order and it was granted by a Garland County Judge. Snodgrass also entered a not guilty plea for all charges.

His next court date is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on May 6 at the Garland County courtroom in Hot Springs.

This Friday, you can join in on the #StopAsianHate virtual town hall hosted by the AAPI Democratic Caucus of Arkansas. It starts at 5:30 P.M. and will be live-streamed on its Facebook page.

During it, you’ll hear from leaders of other minority communities as they discuss the importance of supporting each other right now and the importance of having a hate crimes bill.