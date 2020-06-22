Benjamin L. Hooks library to close for maintenance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Benjamin L. Hooks Library will be closed starting Monday for emergency maintenance.

According to a press release from Mayor Jim Strickland’s office, the library will be undergoing emergency HVAC maintenance until Friday, July 10.

All services at the library have been suspended indefinitely and customers are asked to use other libraries for services such as computers and library collection needs.

Curbside pickup has been suspended for this specific location.

Library patrons are encouraged to utilize our online collections such via Overdive and Libby for

access to Ebooks and audiobooks.

In addition, the library will be providing virtual programming

through their Explore Memphis Summer reading program which can be accessed at

explorememphis.me.

