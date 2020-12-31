Benchmark U.S. 30-year mortgage rises slightly to 2.67%

Town Homes in a new residential neighborhood in Fayetteville Arkansas. Getty Images.

MCLEAN, Va. — U.S. long-term mortgage rates ticked up slightly this week but remain near record lows as the coronavirus pandemic continues wreak havoc on the U.S. and global economies.

Mortgage giant Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate home loan rose to 2.67% from a record-low 2.66% last week.

A year ago, it stood at 3.72%

The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans, popular among homeowners seeking to refinance their mortgages, dipped to 2.17% from 2.19% last week.

A year ago it averaged 3.16%.

The 5-year adjustable rate mortgage averaged 2.71%, down from last week’s 2.79%.